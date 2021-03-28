Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Goes Viral in TikTok Video

The world of TikTok is discovering what we have known for 75 years, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is number one! Famous TikTok video maker Max Kennedy recently discovered our favorite theme park in Santa Claus, IN and shared the 411 with his 134.4K followers. Max's videos highlight various theme parks, mostly Disney, but this appears to be his first Holiday World & Splashin' Safari video.

Of course, our friends at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari appreciated the shout-out that has gone viral.

Now, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari has their own official TikTok account. You can see their videos and follow them HERE.

Saturday, May 15, 2021 is the opening day for Holiday World. If you are a Season Passholder, you will get first dibs at the park the weekend of May 8 and 9. Tickets are on sale now HolidayWorld.com. Holiday World's COVID-19 policies have not been announced yet, but we do know that the the inLine Reservation System will not be in use this year.

“For 75 years, four generations of my family have grown this park with slightly differing visions, but always with the same goal: to give families a break from reality. We are eager to open our gates and welcome back our Kids World and Happy Halloween Weekends events in 2021.” - Leah Koch, Director of Communications and Fourth Generation Owner

