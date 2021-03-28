Evansville Firefighters Hit the Ice for Charity Hockey Game Benefitting It Takes a Village

Tri-State hockey fans have a reason to smile again as they will soon get the opportunity to see the return of exciting live hockey in Evansville. Back in October, it was announced that the Evansville Thunderbolts would not have a 2020-21 season, adding them to the long list of our favorite things being canceled due to that doggone 'Rona. Well perk up fans because we're just a couple of weeks away from seeing hockey again - and this time it's for a great cause.

On Saturday, April 10th you are invited to come out to Swonder Ice Arena to see the Evansville Hoses take on the Fort Wayne Freeze in a special charity game that will hopefully raise a bunch of money for our friends at It Takes a Village. Doors are scheduled to open at 6pm, and the puck will drop at 7pm. Tickets are just $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Right about now you might be thinking "Wait a minute...the Evansville Hoses? Like from Guns & Hoses?" Yeah, kinda. As you know, Guns & Hoses is an annual charity boxing event in Evansville - well, a bunch of our awesome firefighters got together several years and created their own hockey team. The team our Hoses will be facing on April 10th, the Fort Wayne Freeze appears to be a group of law enforcement officers from northern Indiana. So, in effect, I reckon this is kinda like an extension of Guns & Hoses.

It Takes a Village is a no-kill animal rescue and our partner for the Thursday Pet of the Week. ITV has a location in Evansville (on Stockwell Rd.) and one in Chrisney, Indiana.

