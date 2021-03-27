Evansville Man Performs Awesome Act Of Kindness For A Stranger

Everyday life is full of opportunities to be kind and help someone. Why is it, often times, we let those moments pass us by without lending a hand. Instead of stopping to see how we can help, we turn our head the other way and act like we didn't see a need to anything.

In those moments, I can't help but feel that I was put there, in that very moment, to assist some one who needs help. I believe we are all interconnected in the weave of life. My actions affect you just s much as my inaction can affect your life too.

It's easy for most of us to just not get involved. It's not our problem, right? Sometimes our lack of empathy amazes me. Many of us are literally unable to put ourselves in anyone else's shoes or try and understand where some one else night be coming from. It's sad really.

But, just when you have lost your faith in humanity, someone like this comes along and reminds us that there are good people in the world, people that will go above and beyond to help someone in need. That is exactly what this Evansville man did for a mother and her children trying to cross a busy intersection.

If only we were all more like the Painter Guy, the world would be a better place.

Think of the ripple effect his kindness might have on those he helped and those who witnesses his kindness. The kids will grow up to help someone because they were helped and the passerby's might think twice about ignoring a situation that requires help because they someone else set an example. See, a ripple effect of kindness. Share it and pass it on.

