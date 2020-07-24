Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's statewide mandate requiring Hoosiers to wear face masks inside public places goes into effect Monday. The policy requires residents over the age of 8 to wear a mask or other type of face covering inside of indoor public spaces like businesses, schools, public transportation, etc. Residents are also asked to cover their faces outdoors if they find themselves in a situation where there's a large crowd and they can't properly social distance from others. Like a theme park, for example.

Holiday World announced late last night that in accordance with Governor's order, they will require guests wear masks when they visit the park beginning Monday (July 27th, 2020). According to the press release, which is also available on the Holiday World website, masks will be required as guests "enter the gates" as well as "any indoor spaces in the park including roller coaster stations, gift shops, indoor restaurants, Pepsi Oases, and restroom buildings." The policy also applies to walking areas outdoors where social distancing can't happen due to crowd size.

The park did say guests will not be expected to wear masks on "any water rides," and that children 7 and under will not be required to wear masks although they are strongly encouraged to do so.

The park will have masks available to purchase for $1 each, but are encouraging guests to bring their own.

[Source: Holiday World & Splashin' Safari]