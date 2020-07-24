Did you know that timber rattlesnakes are native to Southern Indiana? I had no idea until I saw a post from the Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife on Facebook.

These venomous creatures are currently on the move in Southern Indiana as, according to the post, the males are moving through the hills looking for a mate. Those enjoying time outdoors biking, walking, etc are more likely to see the snakes during this time. As far as identifying a timber rattlesnake, The Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife says,

Several species of Indiana snakes mimic rattlesnakes by vibrating their tail, but it’s just a defensive trick. Be sure to look for the physical rattle structure at the end of the tail to better identify a true rattlesnake from imitators. The physical rattle structure has segments that are added as the snake grows.

And of course, if you do encounter a timber rattlesnake, keep yourself and your pets away from it. According to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, these snakes are also known as "the American viper, black rattlesnake, eastern rattlesnake, timber rattler and canebrake" and are prevalent across the eastern half of the United States. While they are gray in color, the coloration of their markings can vary and adult timber rattlesnakes can reach 2.5 to 5 feet in length.

Personally, I'm not a fan of snakes. Pet snakes, particularly constrictors don't bother me so much but a snake in the wild is a big no for me. Since I can't tell a venomous snake from a non-venomous snake, I treat them all as if they are dangerous and I stay away.