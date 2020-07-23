7 Things I Did as a Kid I Still Do in My 40s

I could sit here and say that with the world being an absolute mess right now, I've found myself seeking comfort in many of the things I enjoyed in my childhood. I could say that, but that would be a lie. What's happening in the world now, or at at any given time since I became an adult with bills, responsibilities, etc. has absolutely nothing to do with the fact there are several habits and activities I've carried over from my childhood into my now early 40's. To tell the truth, I still do these things because they all bring me some form of joy, and I don't think that just because you turn a certain age that you have to stop doing things you like. To my knowledge, there's no official rule book that says what you can or can't do once you're considered an adult. If there is, I don't want to read it.

Some Most of them wouldn't be classified as "healthy," but I'm willing to play with fire so to speak because I like them so much. Until a doctor tells me I have to quit one or more of them because they might kill me, then I stop, or at least consider it.

So, without further adieu...