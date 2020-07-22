Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb has just held a virtual press conference announcing a state-wide mask mandate that will be signed into effect on Thursday. Beginning Monday, July 27, 2020 all Hoosiers will be required to wear a mask when in public.

According to the press conference, masks will be required for anyone ages 8 and older while inside of indoor public spaces except when eating, drinking or performing strenuous activities. This will include spaces like businesses, schools, public transportation, etc. Governor Holcomb says there will be exceptions made for those with medical conditions. A violation of this order will be considered a Class B Misdemeanor. In the state of Indiana, a Class B misdemeanor is punishable with up to $1,000 in fines and 180 days in jail.

The mandate comes as Indiana continues to see increase cases of Covid-19 across the state. New information from the Indiana Department of Health reports 763 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, July 21st alone, bringing the statewide total to 58,673 total cases resulting in a total of 2,666 deaths at the time of this writing.