Here Are The Top 20 Public High Schools In The Evansville Area

While students in the area are wrapping up the school year from home, a recent study has ranked the top public high schools in the Evansville area.

The rankings were reported by Niche.com. According to their website:

The 2020 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.

Now that you know how these rankings were determined, lets countdown the 20 best public high schools in the Evansville area.