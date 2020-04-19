Evansville Woman Has Hilarious And Quick Front Porch Workout [VIDEO]

Before COVID-19, if you were someone who used to go to the gym, you' re probably struggling right now to find the perfect work out. It's hard to find the motivation AND the space to work your body, AT home, it's too easy to just turn on Netflix and relax on the couch, eating chips. Am I right?

Here's an idea, go outside, maybe on the front porch, get some fresh air and get your work out on, just like our friend Mallorie Cloum. She not only figured out a way to use things around the house as weights, but it's a super quick workout too. I love her. This is too funny.