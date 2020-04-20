Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced COVID-19 updates and more during his daily briefing on Monday afternoon (April 20th, 2020).

Highlights from the briefing included:

has officially been expected to 11:59 pm, May 1, 2020. We will continue to be in a safety first posture when making future decisions. Starting tomorrow (Tuesday, April 21), in a staged way, hospitals will be able to begin open up elective medical procedures, along with diagnosis, screening and treatments of medical conditions. A week from today, (Monday, April 27), if medical supplies allow it, other medial and clinical practices may open up to elected medical procedures.

The Governor clarified some confusion about critical industries that are allows to be open. Find that list HERE.

