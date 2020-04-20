IN Governor Officially Extends Stay at Home Order, Addresses Medical Procedures
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced COVID-19 updates and more during his daily briefing on Monday afternoon (April 20th, 2020).
Highlights from the briefing included:
- The Hunker Down Hoosier Executive Order has officially been expected to 11:59 pm, May 1, 2020. We will continue to be in a safety first posture when making future decisions.
- Starting tomorrow (Tuesday, April 21), in a staged way, hospitals will be able to begin open up elective medical procedures, along with diagnosis, screening and treatments of medical conditions. A week from today, (Monday, April 27), if medical supplies allow it, other medial and clinical practices may open up to elected medical procedures.
- The Governor clarified some confusion about critical industries that are allows to be open. Find that list HERE.
You can watch the entire press briefing below:
