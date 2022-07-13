HELP MEOWT-Can You Help Bring This Kentucky Kitten Home To His Family?

Do you remember the cute Kentucky Kitten, Ricco, we introduced you all to about two months ago? Well, he's missing and his family is devasted. Here's how you can help!

MEET RICCO

Ricco has no idea that he gets on anyone's nerves and wants everyone to pay attention to him. He’s the baby of this three-cat household.

He has become such an important part of the Whitledge family.

Chrissy told us a bit more about Ricco because he's such a character;

We got Ricco right after Christmas from a place called Sestra Siberians. Ricco had a broken leg when he was smaller. After his leg healed we picked him up in Bloomington Indiana. He is little but mighty. His broken leg has never stood in his way. He does not like to be bored! He loves to be in the same room as me. He follows me around from room to room. If I pick him up he will (in a fun way) try to nip at my arm. Often times he will bite at my leg just to say hey I’m still here! He demands attention from anyone. He’s not a lap cat instead he’s always into something. He picks on the other cats..they get very little sleep when he’s around. He sleeps with me at night. If I get into bed he comes running. Often times he will even put his head on my pillow too. That’s the only time he willingly gets that close. He takes a few cat naps during the day I think to plan his next shenanigans. If I sit at the bar to eat he gets on the bar to see what I’m eating….if I get on the computer he begs for my attention. He wants everyone to know he’s awake and to make sure he’s seen!

RICCO HAS GONE MISSING AND THEY NEED HELP BRINGING HIM HOME

The family was on vacation and returned home at the end of June to find their boy had gone missing. They have posted to social media sites and shared flyers with his photo on them to no avail.

The family is offering a cash reward for his return. He was last seen in the Stanley area where the family lives.

Ricco is a super fun-loving kitty cat and could make anyone fall in love with him. Chrissy is afraid someone has taken him in not realizing he has a home already.

He is her sidekick and loves helping her work or just getting on her nerves while she works!

HELLO MOM! Whatcha doin?

MOM HEY MOM! THIS DOESN'T TASTE LIKE CAT FOOD!

WHAT'S THIS I SPY?!

JUST A LITTLE BIT FURTHER AND IT'S MINE!

NO WORK FOR YOU TODAY MOM!

Ricco is quite playful and missed. Let's bring him home!

