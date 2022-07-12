Casey Cole White is a name that folks around Evansville recognize after making national news back in May. Casey and Vicky White, no relation, had been on the run from the Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama since April 29, 2022, and were located in Evansville, IN on May 9, 2022.

The two had been staying at Motel 41 for several days before they led police on a short chase on HWY 41 in Northern Vanderburgh County. Casey White was taken into custody, Vicky White died at Deaconess Midtown from a gunshot wound. After an autopsy, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, reported that Vicky White died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

During the interview with investigators, Casey White indicated that he envisioned a “suicide by cop” style shootout with police; however, that plan was foiled when the law enforcement vehicle made contact with the Cadillac.

Plot Twist - Casey White Charged with Felony Murder of Vicky White

This new charge against Casey White was decided by a Grand Jury last month in Lauderdale County Circuit Court in Alabama. The wording in the criminal code defining Felony Murder in Alabama brought the jury to this decision. According to USA Today, Mark McDaniel, Casey White's attorney has stated that he will enter a not guilty plea on the charge.

Under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, he or she recklessly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to a person other than himself or herself, and thereby causes the death of another person.

Casey White also faces First Degree Escape

a) A person commits the crime of escape in the first degree if: (1) He employs physical force, a threat of physical force, a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument in escaping or attempting to escape from custody; or He employs physical force, a threat of physical force, a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument in escaping or attempting to escape from custody; or (2) Having been convicted of a felony, he escapes or attempts to escape from custody imposed pursuant to that conviction. Having been convicted of a felony, he escapes or attempts to escape from custody imposed pursuant to that conviction.

Casey was served the new warrant at the Alabama State prison that he is currently in. He still faces a capital murder charge in connection to the 2015 killing of Connie Ridgeway and was already serving a 75-year prison sentence for a crime spree in 2015 that included a home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase.

