The scene played out like a Made-for-TV Movie. You know the kind, not big-screen interesting, and not quite Netflix quality. Just a little love story that went down the wrong path, jailbreaks, and of course someone dies.

Alabama Fugitives Make National News in Evansville, Indiana

The movie idea I'm talking about happened right here in Evansville back in May of this year. Casey White and Vicky Sue White (No relation) ended their tragic love story on Highway 41, after staying in room 150 at Motel 41. It turns out, this is a straight-to-streaming movie, so I'm sure it is of the highest quality. Yes, their story is already a movie on Tubi. This leaves me with so many questions.

See the Whites' Timeline of Events Below

Will This Impact Casey White's Trials?

Casey White's part of this story isn't over yet. He is scheduled to stand trial for the felony murder of Vicky White on April 17, 2023. Alabama law allows this felony charge even though the coroner's office stated that Vicky Sue White's death was a suicide.

His second trial is for the capital murder of Connie Ridgeway. His trial date is set for June 2023.

Will Room 150 be Properly Credited?

This was the room the Whites lived in during their time in Evansville. It was so popular that the front desk couldn't keep up with reservations and later removed the number from the door.

Will the Car Wash Owner be Featured?

I mean James Stinson's part in this real-life saga may not have anything to do with this movie's plot. James is the owner of the Evansville car wash where a vehicle that was later connected to this case was found. He did not receive the $5,000 reward money, but a GoFundMe was set up just for him.

Not 'Official' Merch

May 01, 2022 - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White, an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail, and the location of a missing and endangered correctional officer from Lauderdale County, Alabama on Friday, April, 29.

May 03, 2022 - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail and up to $5,000 for the correctional officer who authorities believe helped him escape April 29 from Lauderdale County.

May 06, 2022 - U.S. Marshals investigators are in Williamson, Tennessee, today, following up on a tip after a car matching one of two fugitives from Alabama were reportedly using was found abandoned in the area. Investigators were notified around 11 p.m. Thursday of an orange 2007 Ford Edge discovered in a tow lot in Williamson County. Once on scene, they determined it was the vehicle used by Vicky White and Casey White.

U.S. Marshals Follow Up on Lead in Hunt for Alabama Fugitives

Reward up to $10,000 for escapee wanted for Capital Murder,

$5,000 for Correctional Officer who helped him

