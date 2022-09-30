This month has been a whirlwind for the McDaniel family. On August 17th, 2022, 6-year-old Remi was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). She's in the fight of her young life, but she isn't alone. The Daviess County community is rallying and raising money for the family.

It's easy to see why the community has been rallying so hard for this family. Remi McDaniel who's a 6-year-old student at Country Heights is a very special young girl. She has already shown courage, heroism, and grace through the diagnosis and early treatments. I can't even imagine what Zack, Hannah, and Remi are going through.

"As of now, Remi is doing well. She just gets tired at times, but still remains her sassy self. She is the only baby we have and we are not ready to give her up. I will fight her battle until she takes her last breath. Hug your babies tight. I never thought I would be in this situation.", Hannah McDaniel shared after the unthinkable diagnosis.

A DEVASTATING CANCER DIAGNOSIS SHARED ON SEPT. 19TH, 2022

This post had to be the hardest of Hannah McDaniels life to share. Her beautiful daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumor that is highly aggressive.

"Remi was diagnosed with DIPG on August 18, 2022, at Norton's Children's Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was immediately started on steroids as we planned the next steps. She had a biopsy on the 19th and it confirmed she had the H3K27M mutation and that it was grade 4. She will be having radiation in Cincinnati starting September 26th for 6 weeks. We are currently looking into clinical trials for after radiation. She had a repeat MRI on September 16th, showing the tumor has gotten bigger. She does remain stable with her symptoms for now, which are double vision and slight balance issues. That is pretty much everything for now. I will update this page as we fight for our miracle."

She's at the best hospital and will get amazing care. This is such a scary time for the McDaniel family. The unknown with Remi and her medical journey. The unknown of what tomorrow may bring. #prayers

MEDICAL UPDATE ON SEPT. 30TH, 2022

You can see the power of faith shining through with each social media update. Hannah shared this hopeful update today.

1st week of radiation is DONE!

"She did great! Only mild fatigue and some acid reflux/nausea in the mornings. We are doing Zofran and famotidine for that. They also have started the process of decreasing her steroids. So hopefully, we don't see too many side effects from that! She also got to meet with her teacher and catch up on some classwork! She is so smart. We are ready for week 2 next week!"

RALLY-4-REMI BENEFIT

Saturday, October 1st, 2022 is going to be a beautiful day in Daviess County. The sun will be out for this special benefit for a sweet little girl. Fun things are planned from 11 AM until 6 PM at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds. There will be whole barbecue chickens for $12 or plate lunches for $10. They'll also have a silent auction and drop boxes for prizes. Great music, cornhole, and games for the kids too! Proceeds will benefit the McDaniel family. Let's show Remi, Hannah, and Zack McDaniel that we're standing by their side during this difficult time.

Rally-4-Remi Fundraiser Auction Items There will be many amazing auction items up for grabs at the benefit for Remi. 60+ items to be exact. These are some examples of what to expect! Be sure to stop by and get your bids in. 100% of the money raised goes to the family to help with medical, travel, and other costs.

You can check out most of the auction items HERE.

RALLY-4-REMI SHIRTS ARE AVAILABLE

Get your Rally-4-Remi shirt!

$15 for youth extra small to large

$20 for adults small to 1x

$23 for sizes 2x to 3x

The color is Navy Blue and it is on a soft tee.

Money will be due by Oct 3rd as the order will be placed the following day. (Estimated pick-up date will be about 3 weeks after the order is placed)

Cash or Checks (payable to Hannah McDaniel)

Orders can be placed and paid for at The Rally-4-Remi Benefit on October 1st or anytime in between!

As you lay your head on the pillow tonight, say a prayer for this wonderful family and for Remi. They're going through so much. I'm sure it seems like a nightmare they can't wake up from.