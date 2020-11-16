Experience A Magical Christmas On The Polar Express at St. Louis Union Station

The Polar Express is making its way to St. Louis this holiday season and you're invited to be a part of the magical trip.

Folks in the Tri-State were saddened by the announcement that annual tradition of the Polar Express in French Lick had been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19. It was a difficult, yet understandable call made by French Lick Scenic Railway. However, that doesn't mean that you have to miss out on the Polar Express completely.

The Polar Express will be coming to St. Louis Union Station for the 2020 holiday season. The popular family event will be a little different this year, however. Believe! The Polar Express Experience, as it will be called in 2020 will see the train decorated for Christmas and will remain stationary for a walk-through event. Characters and helpers will wear masks and masks will be required for all guests over the age of 9 per St. Louis City Health Department guidelines.

According to their website, here's what you can expect from your visit to the Polar Express:

After beginning their journey, guests will feel the approach of a mysterious train and see the Conductor inviting them to board The Polar Express. Set to The Polar Express motion picture soundtrack, non-moving train tours will transport passengers into the magic of the beloved holiday classic. Families are encouraged to wear their holiday pajamas for the experience and will recieve hot chocolate, a cookie and those 12 and under will receive a bell.

Guests will be able to interact with the Polar Express characters, as well as Santa Claus and his elves in whimsically decorated tents. It sounds like a fun experience for everyone in the family.

Opening weekend for Believe! The Polar Express Experience is this weekend, November 20th. Timed tickets are available from 3pm to 9pm Monday – Thursday and 1pm to 9pm Friday - Sunday with the last ticket sold at 8pm. These timed tickets will allow for appropriate attendance sizes and social distancing during the event.

Here's the cool thing: Tickets to Believe! The Polar Express Experience can also be combined with tickets to ride the St. Louis Wheel or explore the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. That way you and your family can make a whole day out of it in St. Louis.

For more information and how to purchase tickets you can visit the event's website by CLICKING HERE!