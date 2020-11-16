Helping the Hungry Can Drive Coming This Thursday, November 19th

Unfortunately, there are many individuals and families in the Tri-State struggling to put food on the table. A struggle that has become even tougher thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Feeding America, "more than 50 million people may experience food insecurity in 2020, including a potential 17 million children" due to the pandemic. If you've been fortunate enough to weather the storm this year, we're giving you the chance to help those who haven't with our annual Helping the Hungry Can Food Drive with Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC.

We'll be broadcasting live and collecting donations at the 2nd Street location of Sureway Foods across from Henderson North Middle School this Thursday (November 19th, 2020) from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. However, donations will be accepted at the Watson Lane and Green Street Sureway Foods locations in Henderson during that time as well.

All donations will be turned over to local food banks who will make sure they get distributed to families in need ahead of the holiday season. If you don't have time to shop, we'll also be accepting monetary donations and will gladly do the shopping for you.