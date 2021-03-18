Expect Delays On Veterans Memorial Pkwy 3/18 – 3/19

If you've lived in Evansville any time at all, you know that spring is synonymous with traffic delays. Whether it's the latest road project to widen a street or crews are out filling in the potholes left as tire-eating reminders of the rough winter we've endured, we're all familiar with travel delays and detours.

Of course spring 2021 is no different. While Covid-19 may have put a grinding halt to most of what we know around here is normal - road construction and traffic delays have stayed the same. Over the last year or so there has been an exceptional amount of construction all across town as Evansville Water and Sewer Utility has been doing work to replace water mains and sewer lines resulting in an influx of orange barrels.

One of the big projects that they've been busy working on the Sunrise Pump Station along Veterans Memorial Parkway. It has created single lane travel several times over the course of the project and the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is warning of additional lane restrictions and delays today and tomorrow, March 18th and 19th.

In a post to Facebook, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say that motorists could encounter,

lane restrictions and brief traffic stoppages up to 15 minutes today and Friday. A contractor will be installing four new traffic signals and control arms over the roadway at the intersection at Shawnee Drive. Signage has been posted, and flaggers will be present throughout the day. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive with caution when workers and equipment are present.

The stoplights being added are an additional part of the Sunrise Pump Station project. Be safe. Slow down. Be patient. If you can't do those things, maybe consider a different route of travel for the next couple of days.

