Evansville’s Tip Jar- A Way To Help Local Servers and Bartenders

99.5 WKDQ is partnering with our friends from Monarch Beverage to take care of our members of the service industry during this unprecedented time with Evansville’s Tip Jar!

If you’re a bartender, server, host/hostess, etc. submit your name and where you work in the form below for your chance to get a $100 tip from the jar. Each day through May 17th, we’ll select one person at random to receive that day’s tip to use on whatever they need.

You’ve always been there for us, now it’s our turn to be there for you.

Must be 21 to enter.

Special thanks to our partners below for helping us fill our tip jar and give back to our local service industry: