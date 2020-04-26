Mt Vernon Indiana’s Dusty Barn Distillery Making Hand Sanitizer

Dusty Barn Distillery in Mt. Vernon, Indiana is now producing hand sanitizing rub. Normally Dusty Barn produces bourbon, rye and other spirits and according to their Facebook,

Our spirits are produced from products grown on our farm lands. The seeds, corn, barley, rye, and wheat are planted, nurtured, and harvested from our own farm ground. These grains are cooked and fermented at Dusty Barn. The mash is then distilled and aged to produce Hoosier Moon, Casked Corn, Bourbon, Rye, and coming soon, Straight Rye. Each batch is individually crafted and blended under the direction of Jesse, the taster for our spirits. It is barreled on the property and only bottled when Jesse says “it is time.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, they have began producing hand sanitizing rub utilizing ethanol and in accordance with the guidelines set down by the World Health Organization.

Once the stay-at-home order is lifted in Indiana, you can plan a tour of Dusty Barn Distillery when their tasting room reopens or you can call 812-454-0135 and leave a message.