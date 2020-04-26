Make Your Day And Everyone Else’s Day Better with A Pet Face Mask

These days, face masks are our reality. Not only are healthcare workers wearing them, but other essential workers and you at the grocery store. I have seen so many Facebook ads for different kinds and styles of face masks. Some of the masks are different colors and patterns, while others have emoji type emotions printed on them.

My favorite out of all of the ones I have seen, are the pet face masks from TeeChip. These are not only going to protect you, but are guaranteed to put a smile on your face and every one around you. Take a look at some of the pets featured. If I didn't know the breed of breed or kind of pet, I just gave them names.

There are so many more breeds and styles to choose from. Find more here.