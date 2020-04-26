A number of businesses have made their services available free online during this time of staying home amid the Covid-19 pandemic and Nikon is one of the businesses making learning free and easy.

Through the end of April, you can take part in their online Nikon School for free. Every online class is available to you. Now, many are Nikon-specific but there are a number of them that are general photography related subject matter. If you have purchased a DSLR camera and are wanting to get more professional looking photos out of it, now is your chance.

Subjects of study include: Photographing Children and Pets, Fundamentals of Photography, Environmental Portraiture, and more.