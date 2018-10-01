Someone stole the "coffee trike" from River City Coffee + Goods in Downtown, Evansville. The lock that that was used to secure the trike was cut. The Schwinn trike was stolen but trailer that River City uses to haul their wares was left behind. If you have any information about the whereabouts of the trike, please contact River City Coffee + Goods, the Evansville Police Department (812-436-7896), or use the EPD anonymous tip hotline at 812-435-6194