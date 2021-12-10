Evansville Police to Increase Impaired Driving Patrols Beginning December 15th

I imagine over the next couple of weeks, your calendar likely includes a handful of get-togethers with family and friends as you come together to celebrate both Christmas and the new year. I'll go ahead and assume most, if not all of those get-togethers, will feature a variety of different alcoholic beverages for you to enjoy. I'll admit that I plan to knock back a few beers or mixed drinks at the various family gatherings I'll be attending over the holidays. And there's nothing wrong with that unless you plan on getting behind the wheel and driving home when you're done. That's when what was a fun night enjoying the company of your friends and/or family could turn into something more serious, and definitely no fun. While I'd like to think most of us will have a plan in place to get home safely once the parties are over, I know there will be people on the roads that thought they'd "be fine" to drive home. Fortunately, the Evansville Police Department will also be on the roads over the holiday season to get those who think they're "fine" off of them.

The Department announced Friday they will be increasing patrols beginning December 15th during the 111th SAFE Family Travel BLITZ. Those increased patrols will continue until January 1st. Officers will be on the lookout for drivers who are not wearing seatbelts, as well as those who are clearly having a hard time keeping their vehicle in between the lines of the road. The cost of the increased patrols will be covered by a grant provided by the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Options for Getting Home Safely

The easiest thing is to pick a designated driver before the first drink hits your lips. This could be a friend or family member who doesn't drink (for me and my wife, that's our 17-year-old son), or is willing to "take one for the team." Other options include booking and Uber or Lyft, both of which are available in most counties across the Tri-State, or calling a taxi to get you home.

[Source: Evansville Police Department Press Release]