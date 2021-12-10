Illinois Lovers Of Chicken Tenders Should Brace For Supply Issues

Chicken tenders are now, and always have been a favorite in our household. Maybe they're not a big deal in everyone's home, but if chicken tenders are a staple of your diet, then you might be getting worried because of all the talk about a chicken tender shortage that seems to be coming.

Word Has It That 2021's Biggest Villain, Supply Chain Issues, Has Everything To Do With This

If you are a regular consumer of chicken tenders then you already know that the price of them has gone up nearly a dollar a pound over last year. Since chicken tenders also require more processing and more packaging than chicken nuggets, they’re not only going to be more expensive but harder to find.

In a statement, Tyson Foods had this to say back in September:

Multiple, unprecedented market shocks, including a global pandemic and severe weather conditions, led to an unexpected and drastic drop in meat processors’ abilities to operate at full capacity. Labor shortages are also affecting the nation’s pork and poultry supply.

While Some Claim There's A Shortage Of Chicken Tenders, Others Are Calling B.S.

One of the people making the comparison to bovine excrement is Tom Super, senior vice president of communications at the National Chicken Council.

Here's what Mr. Super told USA Today about the purported shortage:

There is no chicken tender shortage. Like almost all goods right now, supplies are somewhat tight, but I would say it falls short of any 'shortage'. "Like almost anything right now, some products might take longer than usual to get to where they need to be, but in most cases they get there.

