Evansville Rescue Looking for Craft Vendors for Upcoming Fundraiser

It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue is located in Evansville and in Spencer county. They work hard to help make sure "all paws have a home." Each year they host a fundraiser, their Helping Hounds Craft Show, and this year they are looking specifically for vendors of handmade items to sell at their show.

The Helping Hounds Craft Show is a little ways away as it's November 6th, but they're looking for vendors to get signed up now. They are currently not accepting wreaths or bath and body products, but that could change between now and the craft fair. If you or someone you know handmakes goods, definitely see if a booth at the upcoming craft fair is the right fit. Here's what ITV says about needing vendors:

The 2021 Helping Hounds Craft Show will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 5130 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715. The space is perfect for a great craft turn out. A donation is not required, but always appreciated. We will be offering multiple booth sizes this year and booth rental will vary depending on the size. Tables and electric will be available to rent. The show is moving towards handmade only, unless otherwise approved. All booths must have products to purchase on site.

If you'd be interested in booth space, you can click here to fill out the vendor form from ITV. The Helping Hounds Craft Show takes place on November 6th at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Entry to the craft show is free, but a donation is encouraged as ITV gets all of the money from entry fees. It's a fun way to kick off your holiday shopping with unique, locally made goods.

