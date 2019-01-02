Evansville And Owensboro Ranks In The Top 10 For The Strangest Finds By TSA In 2018

Each year, TSA Agents screen millions of passengers at their security checkpoints. Most of these passengers make it through with no problems, however, some pack some very strange things!

There's a website called Mental Floss that revealed the Top 10 strangest things found by TSA agents in 2018. Some of these things will make you scratch your head and wonder who thought packing these things was a good idea. Believe it or not, the Evansville Regional Airport and the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport made the list!

The Evansville Regional Airport made the news last April, when someone thought that packing a inert mortar round wouldn't cause any issues at the security screening. Wrong! Who packs a mortar in their luggage?! That's why this item landed at number 9 on the list.

The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport came in at number 3 on the list when someone packed a few boxes of "Killer Krackers" in their luggage. These firecrackers were a terrible idea to pack. First off, anything that goes "BOOM" at an airport or on a plane is 100% a great way to be detained by airport security...not to mention something with the word "Killer" in the name.

You can check out the complete list of Strangest Finds By TSA Agents In 2018 by clicking here. Let this be a guide for things that you probably shouldn't put in your suitcase before your next flight.