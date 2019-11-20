Embrace Winter in a Heated Igloo, Atop Downtown Louisville ❄️

Rooftop bars are pretty cool, unless you are afraid of heights. But in the winter, they are pretty much useless without some heat. Well, one rooftop bar in Downtown Louisville has that part all figured out. 8UP is a restaurant / bar / lounge that sits atop the Hilton Garden Inn, very close to the action at Fourth Street Live. I've actually stayed there several times, since it's right next to The Louisville Palace. 8UP is now an all-season winter wonderland, with 6 fully enclosed igloos known as “IgLous.” Each one has a different theme.

DAVID WARD davidkwardphoto@gmail

Credit Jessica Grady

Oh, and just in case it isn't snowing during your visit, they even have snow machines, so you can get the full winter wonderland effect. There are also fire pits and a huge selection of fancy drinks and over 100 kinds of bourbon (It is Kentucky) Now, raise your hand, if you're ready for a short road trip!

DAVID WARD

Credit Jessica Grady

The menu consists of American classics, with global influence, from Executive Chef Henry Wesley. They offer an inventive cocktail list and a curated portfolio of over 100 bourbons and other whiskies. Breakfast is served 6 - 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 - 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with dinner being served Sunday through Thursday 5 - 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 5 - 11 p.m. The rooftop lounge is open 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

DAVID WARD

Credit Jessica Grady

For groups or couples who want to spend some quality time on the festive rooftop terrace, the heated igLous are available for reservation by emailing Kelcie Perez at kperez@firsthospitality.com or calling 502.883.8189.

DAVID WARD davidkwardphoto@gmail

Credit Jessica Grady