Double Scoop Ice Cream at GD Ritzy’s Benefits Jacob’s Village

It's National Ice Cream Week! Purchase a double scoop of ice cream at any GD Ritzy's location this week and a portion of proceeds help benefit Jacob's Village.

The difficult part is choosing from 18 creamy delicious flavors including GD Ritzy's summer favorite, Just Peachy. There's also Amoretto Cherry, Chunky Dory Fudge, Cookie Dough, Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan, and more! I sampled 6 different flavors and they were all amazing!

So be sure to visit any GD Ritzy's location this week and enjoy some delicious ice cream while helping out Jacob's Village:

Shoe Carnival Towne Center, 601 N. Green River Road, Evansville, IN

North Park Shopping Center, 4320 N. First Avenue, Evansville, IN

4810 University Drive, Evansville, IN

Hours of all locations:

Sunday-Thursday 10:30 am–10 pm

Friday-Saturday 10:30 am–11 pm

To view GD Ritzy's website, click HERE.

Jacob's Village helps adults in many special ways.

For those with functional disabilities, limited mobility, or older adults who are looking for a community that understands their needs, Jacob’s Village is truly a place to call home.