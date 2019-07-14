Amazon Prime Day and Target Deal Days Guide

Value Vault is a participant in the Target Affiliate Marketing Program, an affiliate advertising and marketing program that pays advertising fees to sites that advertise and link to Target.com. Also, as an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases made on Amazon.com.

As your go-to resource for great deals, we'll help you sort through the upcoming 48 hours of competing deals from Amazon and Target. Who will win, you ask? We're confident that with our help, it will be YOU!

When is this happening?

Starts at midnight on Monday, July 15th and ends Tuesday, July 16th at 11:59 PM

What's happening?

In years past, Amazon has had a sale during which thousands of items are heavily discounted for one day. Think of it as Black Friday, but with the convenience of Amazon.

This year things are changing dramatically. Not only is Amazon extending Prime Day from 36 hours to 48 hours, but Target is also matching with 'Deal Days' running over the same 48-hour period!

How do I participate?

You need to be a Prime member to participate.

Not only does Prime give you access to the amazing deals featured during Prime Day, but you also have access to the following great perks:

Prime Day Concert 2019 - On July 10th, Jane Lynch will host Taylor Swift performing live with Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G. Presented by Amazon Music exclusively for Prime members

Amazon Music - Gain unlimited access to 50 million songs to take with you wherever you go. If you decide to keep it, you can have a total of six family members on a single account. Now that's a great deal!

Prime Video - As a Prime member, you gain access to thousands of movies and shows at no additional cost, including exclusives and award-winning Amazon Originals.

Twitch Prime - Your Prime membership includes a Twitch channel subscription every month to use on your favorite streamer, as well as bonus games and exclusive in-game content!

You don't need a subscription to take advantage of Deal Days. Not only that, you can take advantage of their pick up in store or drive up option (for those of you who don't want to run the gauntlet of goodies your kids will undoubtedly ask for), or same day delivery by Shipt!

Day One - (Monday, July 15)

40% off select furniture and indoor rugs





Great deals on top kitchen brands, like Instant Pot, Kitchen Aid and more





Save on top floor care items from Shark, Dyson, Hoover and more





Buy two, get one free on books

Day Two - (Tuesday, July 16)

5% off Target eGiftCards™ (email and mobile delivery only)





30% off exclusive home brands, including indoor and outdoor furniture and rugs, bedding, bath and more





Up to 30% off select small appliances, cookware and floorcare





Great deals for the family, like 30% off swim and select sandals





Up to 30% off top toy brands and select sporting goods





30% off Cat & Jack uniforms for kids





Up to 30% off Evenflo car seats and strollers

If you really want to get the most out of Deal Days, you can apply for a Red Card and get free shipping!

What can I expect to be on sale?

Here are direct links to some popular Prime Day Deal Categories











Here are direct links to some popular Target Deal Days Categories









