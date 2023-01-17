Valentine's Day will be here before you know it and you don't want to get caught last minute without a great gift for your sweetheart. If your sweetheart happens to be a fan of dinosaurs (and even if they're not), we have the perfect suggestion!

Arms Too Short for a Hug?

If you have T-rex arms, or maybe you're too far away from your sweetie for a real hug on Valentine's Day, you might want to think about sending a little love from a baby dinosaur. Evansville, Indiana's Feller Express is offering Valentine's Dinograms.

Feller Express

If you're unfamiliar, Feller Express houses the paddocks of Beau the Tyrannosaurus Rex, as well as his sisters Roxy the Raptor, and Sarah the Triceratops. In addition to the three big dinosaurs, Feller Express is also home to a number of smaller, baby dinosaurs as well. It's the smaller dinosaurs that you can book for a Dinogram.

Valentine's Dinograms

If you're looking for a unique way to tell your special someone that you love them, then a Valentine's Dinogram from Feller Express, may just be what you're looking for. In addition to getting to meet one of the baby dinosaurs, your Valentine will also receive roses, chocolates, and a dinosaur plush. Delivery of the Dinograms is limited to the Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana areas and spots are limited as deliveries will only be made between 8 am and 5 pm on February 14, 2023.

Book a Dinogram

If you're ready to send some prehistoric love this Valentine's Day, Dinograms are $50 and can be booked via email at fellerexpress.programs@gmail.com. The number of spots are limited so don't wait too long to book your Dinogram.