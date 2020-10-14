Dine Out for It Takes a Village Thursday October 15th

It Takes a Village is a no kill rescue, and they're hosting a giveback night with Hacienda west on October 15th. So on Thursday take the coupon (pictured below) in and treat yourself to some good food! Then make sure to show your server the coupon, and a portion of your bill will go directly back to ITV. Now this is only good at the west side Hacienda location, so make sure you go to the right one. Eat food, save dogs? I'm in!

Please plan on joining us Thursday at Hacienda West for our Dine Out!! Just show your server this coupon and 20% of your purchase is donated to our rescue! Open 11am -10pm. Applies to carry out, dine in and gift cards!! Help us by sharing with family and friends!