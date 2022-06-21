Roller derby skaters are super-tough athletes, but none of them, or any of us for that matter, were prepared for what we faced back in early 2020 - that's the last time the Demolition City Roller Derby (DCRD) was together in an official capacity. Like everything else in the world, the DCRD was shut down - practices and matches for the 2020 season were canceled. Fast forward to the Fall of 2021 when the group of remaining skaters decided to give it another try. They started practicing, recruiting, and planning, and now, it is finally time to hit the track again.

Before I tell you about your first/next chance to see the roller derby in action, I have to tell you about a special birthday party. The DCRD is turning 15 this year and to celebrate they are throwing a shindig at Skate World in Evansville this Saturday, June 25th. The ladies invite you to a FREE open skate from 4 pm-6 pm. Oh yeah, there will also be FREE cupcakes. Yummy!

What's Next for the DCRD?

It doesn't do a whole lot of good to spend a bunch of time practicing if you're not able to put those skills to the test in a game situation, and that's exactly what the DCRD is going to do. They have two matches scheduled in July, both taking place at Swonder Ice Arena. The matches, set for July 9th and 23rd, will feature two games each with four teams composed of the locals and visiting skaters from neighboring areas.

Ashton Schlitt (aka "Schlitt Throat") is the team's trainer, she says, "Our team is excited to finally be back after Covid kept us from practicing and playing. We have quite a few new faces and several you'll recognize from the past. We can't wait to show you the work we have put in!"

Visit DemolitionCityRollerDerby.com to meet the skaters, see upcoming events and appearances, learn about sponsorship opportunities, and more.

