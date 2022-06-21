Here’s How To Get A Shopping Club Membership For $8 in Indiana and Kentucky
Sam's Club is giving new members a chance to celebrate freedom with an extremely reduced membership rate.
I can honestly say that my favorite perk of being a Sam's Club member is the fresh and hot rotisserie chickens. Oh, I realize that most people think of the warehouse club as a place where you grab the biggest cart and fill up on bulk items. We do that too but knowing that I can run in and grab a gluten-free chicken and I don't have to cook is a huge benefit for me.
How to Take Advantage of This Special Offer
Sam's Club is making it pretty easy to get the $8 membership offer. Simply go to the service desk, ask for the '4th of July Offer', then shop your heart out.
Ciara Anfield, Chief Member, and Marketing Officer, Sam’s Club:
"Our members love a cause for celebration, and they’ve told us they plan on getting together with family and friends this Fourth of July – that insight has inspired our merchants to curate and develop unique items to meet their needs. Just like our members, we also have a ‘more the merrier attitude’, so we’re excited to be able to bring back our $8 membership offer and let more people discover the quality, convenience, and value that Sam’s Club offers."
Fine Print
*Plus applicable taxes.���� Offer expires June 26, 2022 and may only be redeemed at Sam's Club locations; may not be redeemed online. Limit one (1) special priced membership per person. New [individual] Club memberships only; Plus memberships excluded. Not valid on renewals or with any other offers or discounts. Must be age 18+; membership is subject to qualifications. Membership cards are non-transferable and are valid at all Sam's Club locations nationwide. Walmart® and Sam's Club associates are not eligible for this offer.