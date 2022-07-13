Check Out This Converted Train Caboose Airbnb in Pigeon Forge, TN

All aboard this 1916 train caboose converted into a beautiful Airbnb in Pigeon Forge.

When it comes to the Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg areas, nestled in the heart of the Smoky Mountains, there are so many things for you to see and do there. Unique attractions and delicious food are plentiful there. The same can be said for lodging in that area too. We have highlighted several places to stay in the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge areas of the Smoky Mountains in the past. From cabins with indoor pools to treehouses high in the mountains, even some pretty cool yurts. There are a lot of unique places that you can stay while spending time in the Smoky Mountains, and I think we just found another place you can add to that list.

Unique & Authentic Train Depot Vacation Experience

There's a train car from 1916 that has been converted into an Airbnb in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. This thing is awesome. It still sits on wheels attached to a "track", and you even enter the caboose via t little ticket station. According to the Airbnb listing, here's a little inside on this converted train car:

Welcome, and all aboard the Smoky Mountain Station - Pigeon Forge’s first “Traincation” lodging choice! Inside this two-bedroom/one-bathroom authentic circa-1916 CSX caboose, train enthusiasts will discover an original railroad-charm-meets-luxury mountain retreat. Greeted by your very own ticket booth, you and your guests will climb aboard your very own “Traincation” retreat! The caboose is seamlessly connected to a replica Euro-inspired train depot that houses the main suite, which features a hand-carved, king-size bed, dual closets, a Smart HD TV, and direct access to a private spa deck. The home is located in the heart of Pigeon Forge within one mile of Dollywood, two blocks from a mountain coaster, and within a mile-and-a-half of top attractions such as Dolly’s Stampede, the Island Pigeon Forge, and the Old Mill District. And yes, you can hear Dolly’s Steam Engine Whistle from the Smoky Mountain Station! How nostalgic!

This caboose features an open floor plan on the inside with a comfortable living area with an electric fireplace and Smart HD TV. You'll also find a fully equipped kitchen with everything you need to enjoy a nice meal with the family.

There's plenty of room inside this old train car for the entire family too. You'll find a master bedroom with a king-size bed, closet, and another smart TV. Plus, there's a second private bedroom that has handmade bunk beds and a sound machine that plays optional railway sounds to create that perfect railroad ambiance, according to the Airbnb listing.

This thing looks beautiful and cozy. Oh, and I forgot to mention that it also has a luxurious bathroom inside too. No one wants to stay in a place with a nasty bathroom. You definitely won't have to worry about that here.

Outside, you will find a hot tub and a fire pit area with Adirondack seating for you to sit outside and take in that Smoky Mountain air.

You can learn more about this converted train Airbnb, how to book a stay and things to do in the area by visiting the listing page here. You can also check out some other cool places that you and your family can stay at in the area below.

