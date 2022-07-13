Bird Lands on Chicago TV Reporter’s Head During Live Broadcast

Anything can happen on live tv and some things are just a little funnier than others.

There's something special about live tv, radio, any sort of live media, anything can happen and there are no do-overs.

From time to time I do some live 'reporting,' but nothing too crazy and thankfully nothing like this.

Today in Chicago, NBC 5 reporter, Lisa Chavarria has a visitor atop her head.

Am American robin. She handled it like the pro she is. I would've freaked out the second the bird's foot hit my head. Honestly just thinking about a little bird toe on my scalp might make me scream, which might be why I don't spend more time live reporting. It looks like the little guy didn't spend too much time on Lisa's head though, watching the video made me laugh and wonder if I would react closer to Lisa's nonchalant hand check.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago)

The bird almost looked like he just needed a push to get some more oomph to power up his flight, it was pretty early in the morning after all.

Her co-workers shared the video in their Instagram stories saying she 'unflappably' continued with her report. Kudos to Lisa and kudos to whoever thought up that gem of a pun.

