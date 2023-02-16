Holly J's Bar & Grill, a new food, drink, and entertainment venue opened in Central City recently. The family-owned restaurant offers casual dining, a sports bar, weekly specials, live entertainment, an extensive menu, and ice-cold beers. It's the new hot spot in Muhlenberg County. Take a look inside and check out the menu here.

When I went to Central City for a car show last summer, Holly J's was almost ready to open. They were looking to hire employees and hand out their menu. It's ample beautiful space, and I couldn't wait to see what they did with it. Six months later, it's become a go-to restaurant for Muhlenberg County and beyond. I can't wait to go back to sample the menu, play some pool, and have a drink while listening to live music.

Get our free mobile app

HOLLY J'S BAR & GRILL OPENS IN CENTRAL CITY, KENTUCKY

What can you expect when you visit Holly J's for the first time? Casual dining in the restaurant with delicious food and attentive servers. A full menu of delectable dining options like a ribeye steak cooked to order, juicy burgers, soup, sandwiches, and roast beef like momma used to make. In the bar area grab a drink with some wings, nachos, or an appetizer as you enjoy your favorite game on one of the big-screen televisions. Bring family and friends to a fun atmosphere where you can watch the game, play some pool or darts, listen to live music, and more! They also plan to open a new outdoor patio area just in time for summer entertainment.

Holly J’s Grill / CANVA Holly J’s Grill / CANVA loading...

RESIDENTS ARE EXCITED ABOUT THE OPENING OF HOLLY J'S

Had a delicious lunch today at Holly J’s. Our table had a pretzel, deep-fried tacos, a Smash Burger, and a Breakfast Burger. Folks need to be patient….the staff is very friendly and they are working out the kinks of a new restaurant. The portions are large, the music is good, and the diners seem happy. So happy to have a great restaurant downtown. - Amy Wilcox

I enjoyed lunch at Holly J's on the second day you were open. I ordered the Shrimp Po'Boy and homemade chips. Both were delicious and arrived at my table hot and fresh. I love the atmosphere and the decor. Our waitress was amazing! She was very friendly and did a very good job. Holly J's will be one of my regular lunch destinations. - Pam Perry

Take a look inside and check out the menu here!

Central City's Newest Restaurant and Entertainment Hotspot Holly J's Bar & Grill, a new food, drink, and entertainment venue opened in Central City recently. The family-owned restaurant offers casual dining, a sports bar, weekly specials, live entertainment, an extensive menu, and ice-cold beers. It's the new hot spot in Muhlenberg County.



I will let it be known that I am partial to the couple that owns Holly J's as they are like family to me. That being said, I have dined at both of their locations and the food is exceptional at both restaurants. Currently, there are kinks to be worked out in Central City but the service was great and although overwhelmed at times, I always saw smiles on the faces of waitresses when they approached their tables.

At their Franklin location, there is a single level and less seating capacity. I just ask that patrons be patient at Central City as there is only 1 kitchen that has 2 floors of tables to cover. The kinks that need to be worked out may take a couple of weeks, but I can promise that when those kinks are worked out Holly J's in CC will draw patrons from surrounding counties which in turn will benefit other local businesses.

Keep up the good work Holly J's, Muhlenberg County has needed this type of restaurant with a LARGE variety of food for quite some time! I look forward to watching you all prosper!!!

P.S. - Holly is a Muhlenberg native and we should all back a restaurant that is owned and operated by a native of the county. It's a bonus to have a female as a Co-owner of an establishment. Jason, well... he is alright too. I love you both!!! - Brent James