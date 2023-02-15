Illinois is Naughty – Named One of the Most Sinful States

When it comes to vices and what some would consider "immoral" behavior, Illinois is right there near the top of the list. According to a recent study, the Land of Lincoln is one of the most sinful states in America.

Illinois Photo by Joel Mott on Unsplash loading...

To be clear, this really isn't a study about which states have the most "bad" people, or the largest group of non-churchgoers. This study looks at how "sinning" has a negative financial impact on each state and the rest of the country. For example, gambling costs the U.S. about $5 billion per year, which is chump change compared to the $300 billion our country loses to smoking each year.

To determine America's most sinful states, the financial website WalletHub.com scored the 50 states in seven categories - Anger & Hatred, Jealousy, Excesses & Vices, Greed, Lust, Vanity, and Laziness.

How Naughty is Illinois?

According to this study, Illinois is the 8th most sinful state in America. Here is how Illinois ranked in the individual categories...

Anger & Hatred - 7th

Jealousy - 11th

Excesses & Vices - 27th

Greed - 36th

Lust - 24th

Vanity - 7th

Laziness - 15th

Illinois ended with a total score of 50.38, just behind Tennessee, which ranked 7th on the list with a score of 51.43.

What About #1 and #50?

Las Vegas Photo by Grant Cai on Unsplash loading...

Would you be surprised if I told you that Nevada scored the highest, making it the most sinful state in America? I mean, for crying out loud, they have a city that is literally referred to as "Sin City." Nevada is #1 in Greed and Laziness and had a total score of 58.36.

Wyoming Photo by Pascal Bernardon on Unsplash loading...

All the way down at #50 on the list is Wyoming, the least sinful state in America. By comparison, Wyoming ranked 49th in Greed and 34th in Laziness, and had a total score of 26.71.

You can scroll over the map below to see how the other states scored, and you can visit WalletHub.com if you want to look at the numbers and stuff.

