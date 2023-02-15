It turns out Oz is a lot closer than we realized!

We're Off to See the Wizard

Many of us grew up hearing those six words while watching Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, and the Tin Man head off to find the wizard. The Wizard of Oz was released in 1939 and as of 2023 is 84 years old. Few movies have stood the test of time quite like this beloved classic.

If you were ever Dorothy for Halloween or grew up singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" then you are going to love this Wizard of Oz-themed garden that plays host to a festival every year in Illinois! Follow the yellow brick road to the Illinois Oz Festival!



Illinois Oz Garden

Located in Mapleton, Illinois just off the beaten path sits a unique garden. This garden is home to everything a Wizard of Oz lover would enjoy, complete with a yellow brick road! While at the Oz Garden, you'll also see the Wicked Witch's castle, Dorothy's house (pre-tornado), and of course Oz itself!

Here is what Hollis Park has to say about their Oz Garden:

The New Oz Garden, located by Diamond 3, has a new yellow brick road that starts in Munchkinland and travels through the Scarecrow's field, the Tinman's Cabin, the Lion and ends at Emerald City. When you visit, you may also walk through the farm, Professor Marvel's area and the Haunted Forest trail and Witches Castle.

Of course, when you have the Oz Garden located in your park, is there a better location for a festival celebrating the Wizard of Oz? I think not!



Illinois Oz Festival

For over a decade, Hollis Park has played host to the Illinois Oz Festival. The Illinois Oz Festival is a day to celebrate all things Wizard of Oz. There will be characters from the classic movie making appearances, as well as vendors, a puppet show, food, and more!

The Illinois Oz Festival 2023 will take place on August 12th. You can find all the information about the upcoming festival, here.

