For many years, Evansville and Vanderburgh County residents had the WeTip Hotline which allowed residents who had information on a crime to report it anonymously. The service was recently canceled by new Vanderburgh County Prosecutor, Diana Moers in a cost-cutting move. However, there are still ways residents can report a tip without law enforcement knowing who they are.

WeTip Hotline Cancelled

As we've learned through watching crime dramas or true crime TV shows, when a crime is committed in Evansville or Vanderburgh County, law enforcement gathers what evidence it can to find out who is responsible. This, of course, includes speaking with individuals who may have witnessed the crime, assuming their willing to talk which isn't always the case. Someone who saw something may be hesitant to speak with investigators for any number of reasons, which may include fear of retaliation by the suspect if they find out they spoke to the police.

Get our free mobile app

Back in 2013, then-Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann gave residents the chance to help investigators solve crimes without that fear by launching the WeTip Hotline. The hotline was a success and even received national recognition five years after it was launched.



During her campaign, Moers discussed the possibility of shutting the hotline down due to its expense. In an interview with 44News on January 18th (2023), Moers officially announced her office would shut down the hotline citing its $10,000 per year price tag along with the $5,000 the prosecutor's office was spending on advertising for the service. In total, Moers said it would save the county $70,000 per year.

Two Options for Reporting Anonymous Crime Tips in Evansville and Vanderburgh Co.

In the absence of WeTip, both the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office have set up their own anonymous tip lines for residents to use in the event they have information that could help investigators solve a particular crime. Those numbers are:

Evansville Police Department: 812-435-6194

812-435-6194 Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office: 812-421-6297

Both numbers will be answered by an automated message followed by a tone. After the tone, provide as much detailed information as you have, and, as the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch noted on Facebook recently, remember to include why you're calling, the date the crime happened (if you can remember), along with any other details you can remember including the location, a description of the suspect, any vehicle they may have been driving, or which direction they ran if they fled on foot.

[Sources: 14 News / Tristate Homepage / 44News / Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch on Facebook]