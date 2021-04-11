Princeton, IN Boy Delivers Very Funny Answer On Homework About His Future

Kid's are hilarious. Some of the things they say catch us by surprise and make us laugh out loud. What makes their humor so incredible is that it's so innocent, genuine, and never forced.

Let me introduce you to Carson. He is the son of two of my former students that married and are raising an awesome family in Princeton, IN. I have already introduced you to their very creative and funny daughter, Regan. She was the little girl that is already breaking hearts in elementary school.

Carson has a quick wit that would have put him in a lead role on my stage. So, Carson was asked about what his life will be like when he is 100 years old. Here is his hilarious answer.

I love this kid! Look at his age lines, he's totally in character. I have a feeling we will be laughing at this little comedian for years to come.