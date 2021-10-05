Bottle Cap Donations Needed For Boonville Girl’s Memorial Bench

If you drink a lot of bottled sodas or water, save up those bottle caps for an awesome cause.

Elliana Cobb

Elliana Cobb was a six-year-old girl from Boonville whose life was tragically cut short in January of 2020. Elliana was on a nature walk with a relative when a tree fell on her in Boonville. While crews were unable to save Elliana, her memory is alive and well with her friends and family.

Keeping Her Memory Alive

Elliana's mother, Sarah, has found another way to keep her daughter's memory alive through a bench made of plastic bottle caps. The bench, once completed, will be located at the playground of Oakdale Elementary School, where Elliana attended school. However, in order to complete this bench, they first need to collect bottle caps to make it.

How You Can Help

Sarah says that they need to have around 200-300 bottle caps to create the bench in honor of her daughter. We all have plenty of bottle caps that we use up that could be donated to this cause rather than simply thrown in the trash. Acceptable bottle caps that can be used to create this bench include:

Water, soda, juice, and sports drink caps

Medicine bottle caps/

(infopacket removed)

(infopacket removed) Milk jug, creamer caps

Flip-top caps

(ketchup)

(ketchup) Detergent caps

Spout caps(mustard)

Hair spray caps

Spray paint caps

Toothpaste caps

Ointment tube caps

Deodorant caps

Baby food caps

Apple sauce pouch caps

Shampoo/conditioner

caps

How To Donate Your Bottle Caps

You can collect all of your bottle caps weekly or however you would like and drop them off at Signs by Design in Newburgh and at Oakdale Elementary School in Boonville. As of now, there is no deadline to drop off your donations. They will be accepting them until they have enough donated to create the bench. If anyone has questions or needs more information, you can reach out to Sarah via email at sarahpostin@gmail.com.

