Barefoot and Oreo Team Up For New Wine? Maybe Not [UPDATE]

So, remember how excited we were to find out that an Oreo cookie red wine blend would be available for out drinking enjoyment? Well...I hop you didn't get too excited.

Looks like Barefoot wine fooled us all. When looking for things to talk about during Food News, I came across this.

Yep, it appears the whole thing was a publicity stunt. According to @foodiewiththebeasts on Instagram, no one is really going to get any wine. Or, are they?

From how I understand it, on the day it was supposed to go on sale, the website already said it was SOLD OUT. Then a pop-up window would ask for your email so they could send you a notification when the wine became available. Which was supposed to be on Thursday (Dec.9,2021).

I also read an account that at 10am, the tie it went on sale, it appeared you could order it, but then would let the person go to check out. Again, the pop-up window asked for an email to send a notification when the wine became available.

Companies are doing stunts like this more and more. It's so tricky and misleading that I rarely write about new products because things like this happen. Sometimes companies will have you register for a kind of sweepstakes to win a new product. All of this is an effort to get your email for their database. It's all a part of their advertising and marketing strategy.

Long story short, I don't think there is any Barefoot Oreo Red Blend Wine, which is pretty crappy. If I find out different, I will definitely let you know.

Original article

When it comes to cookies, my all rime, number one favorite are Oreos. I love them so much, my favorite ice cream involves them, too. But, when it comes to wine, I may also chose my favorite because of my obsession with the Oreo cookie. I know, that sounds weird even typing it. When I saw on Instagram that Oreo was teaming up with Barefoot wines, I have to admit, the post caught my attention. Combining red wine with the flavors of chocolate and vanilla reminds me of another favorite of mine, chocolate covered strawberries dipped in whip cream. No? I know it's a stretch, but come on, it does sound similar in types of flavor mixtures. So, for that reason, I'm all in. Introducing Barefoot Oreo Thins Red Blend wine. https://youtu.be/D2VG39nCR7U According to the press release,

the one-of-a-kind blend includes flavors of chocolate, cookies, and creme along with notes of oak, which perfectly complement the flavors of an Oreo Thins cookie.

For $24.99 you will receive two bottles of Oreo wine, boxed up together and shipped to you.

You can only find it online beginning tomorrow, Thursday, December 9th. Just go to BarefootWine.com/OreoThins.

I have no idea what time they go on sale, but you better believe the bottle sets will go fast.

