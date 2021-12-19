Bah Humbug!

We all know the term. It's as a part of Christmas as Jingle Bells. But, what does it really mean? It is a curse word term from a hundred years ago? So many questions. Let's clear some stuff up about the grouchy, stingy holiday term.

What is the most popular way Bah Humbug has been used?

Wikipedia says,

In modern usage, the word is most associated with the character Ebenezer Scrooge, created by Charles Dickens in his 1843 novella A Christmas Carol. His famous reference to Christmas, Bah! Humbug!, declaring Christmas to be a fraud, is commonly used in stage and screen versions and also appeared frequently in the original book. The word is also prominently used in the 1900 book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, in which the Scarecrow refers to the Wizard of Oz as a humbug, and the Wizard agrees.

What does Bah Humbug really mean?

According to Cambridge Dictionary,

...an expression used when someone does not approve of or enjoy something that other people enjoy, especially a special occasion such as Christmas: 31% of people think we spend too much time shopping for presents.

Forum.wordreference.com explains Bah Humbug like this,

Bah is just an expletive. It has no meaning. Humbug means a hoax, fraud or sham. It's origin is unknown, according to the dictionaries.

For some reason, we can't get enough of the Bah Humbug term and mindset. Maybe it's because we all have felt like Ebenezer, even if it was only briefly.

You gotta admit, he's kinda lovable with his grouchy pout. It's probably because we know he eventually comes around.

Enjoy!

