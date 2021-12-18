Here’s How Easy it is to Watch Free Live Streams of Evansville High School Sports

I recently shared the exciting news that once again this season, free live streams will be available to watch for all winter sporting events being held at the five Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation home gyms (Bosse, Central, Harrison, North, Reitz), but I think it bears repeating. I also want to show you how just how easy it is to watch the streams. A reminder that the sports you can watch with this service include boys and girls basketball (freshman, JV, and varsity) and wrestling.

How to Watch the EVSC Live Streams

All of the streams are available on the IHSAA Champions Network - you can either watch through the website (ihsaatv.org), or you can download the IHSAA TV app. Once you're on the site, scroll down until you see "School Districts" (look for the "School Districts" tab in the app) - click on the EVSC to see all of the broadcasts available. You'll then see a list of Live/Upcoming broadcasts - simply click on the one you want and the stream will begin. You will also see a list of Recent broadcasts which you can go back and watch or re-watch a previous game that you might have missed.

We have already watched a bunch of games from home this season and I've told several other parents that didn't know about it. I have found myself watching other schools where I don't even know anybody, just because I enjoy watching high school sports. I know some parents of players who will watch the game in person and then go home and watch it again on the stream. It's a great resource for family members who live out of town or can't get out to the games for whatever reason. I just can't say enough good things about it.

I would be remiss not to give a big shout-out to Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union (ETFCU) for making the streams available for free. ETFCU and the EVSC offered this free service last year too when fans really didn't have any other way to watch the games. In doing so, ETFCU received the top statewide award for community service from the Indiana Credit Union League.

