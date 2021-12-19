The Ten ‘Most Redneck’ Towns in Illinois

Look, I get it, if you don't like what someone has to say, stop listening.

That's kind of how I felt when I was watching a video on YouTube from Nick Johnson.

Johnson, who has over 300k subscribers to his YouTube channel, is either a comedian, historian or just a hater.

Photo by Ian Noble on Unsplash

Anyway, Johnson posts videos listing his 10 worsts, and occasional bests, but a video he did five years ago is getting folks riled up.

He listed the 10 Most Redneck Cities in Illinois Explained using a rather insane algorithm that measured sales of guns, tobacco, and just how many dollar stores, Golden Corral and Walmart locations are nearby.

Luckily for us, not one location in the area made the list, but one not far from Rockford did get called out, Amboy.

Nick Johnson via YouTube

Amboy was named the 6th most redneck city to which Johnson said "You'll know when you get there, you'll see a big old pile of beer cans." He also mentioned Amboy is 5th for gun stores and 3rd for dollar stores per capita in Illinois.

I can't speak for most of the cities listed in the video above but, I've been to Amboy, I know people from Amboy, and they don't seem like rednecks. Is Amboy really one of the most redneck cities in Illinois or do you think another town should've made the list? Tell us!

