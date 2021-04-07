Some kids are just born to flirt. It's like they are born with a certain confidence that allows them to put themselves out there while other kids are just too shy. It's definitely something you can't teach, they're just born with it.

When I was a little girl, around 4 years old, my mom told me stories of how I used to flirt with the teenager that sacked out groceries at the store. There used to be a professional photo of me where my mom told me to look at the camera like I did the cute boy at the store. I was sitting with my back to the camera and my head looking over my shoulder. I literally, stopped smiling, tilted my chin down, and looked right into the camera with smoldering eyes. It was hilarious.

While scrolling through Facebook, over the weekend, I saw this adorable video. It reminded me of my son Hayden when he was this age. He flirted with everyone, especially the ladies at church.

My former Princeton Community High School student, Briana's baby boy, Saint, is about the cutest thing ever. When he takes off his sunglasses, it will melt your heart. This handsome baby is gonna be quite the lady's man. In fact, it looks like he already is. Wait until you see the look on his face toward the end of the video. He knows exactly what he's doing. He is smooth.