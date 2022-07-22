A locally owned retail butcher shop with custom processing recently opened in Muhlenberg County. Farmstead Butcher Block will hold its Grand Opening on Friday, July 29th, 2022.

It's safe to say that I could NEVER be a vegetarian. For one thing, I only like potatoes, corn, and tomatoes. So, it would be a tough lifestyle for me. I DO love meat. Just about every cut of meat, chicken, cheese, and eggs I'd be all over. Thus, I couldn't be a vegan! There's nothing better than farm-fresh food. You can feel assured that it's going to be healthy and delicious.

If you've been to the Muhlenberg County Farmers Market you already know about Farmstead Butcher Block. They recently invested over $1.2 million to build a new meat processing facility to better serve the community. They were even a First Place Winner for Quality and Service at the Muhlenberg County Fair earlier in the month. People drive from all over the country to buy meat and to check out the retail shop. The expansion of the meat processing operation was definitely needed. Big things are planned for the Grand Opening.

This is an awesome place. So glad that they are here in Muhlenberg County. - Tim Pogue

Had ground chuck burgers last night. Delicious! - Renee Lorenzen

Love this place! - Brett Hadu

FARMSTEAD BUTCHER BLOCK

Farmstead Butcher Block is a locally owned and operated USDA custom processor. In the shop, they offer a wide variety of products. They support other local farmers and businesses across the region. They offer Kentucky Proud BBQ rubs, seasonings, marinades, and sauces. They always have a meat cutter on duty to do custom cuts of meat to your liking. Speaking of meat. They offer steaks, chicken, pork, hamburger, beef and chicken kabobs, brisket, sausage, bacon, and more. There's even seafood on the menu at Farmstead. If you think you need it, they probably will have it.

They have the best ground beef ever. - Lori Lindsay

So happy they're in our county! - Angela McCoy

The chops are just awesome! - John McElrath

FARMSTEAD DELI

The deli is loaded with gourmet meat, cheeses, homebaked bread, and other prepared foods. They have a Farmstead deli tray fresh with Troyer meats and cheeses for parties. And, yes. They have veggies available as well. They also stock pepperoni, cheese, and sausage varieties of school pizza. Yes, those school pizzas we remember and loved. While you are there, check out the sweets and baked goods on display.

The sausage pizza is so cheesy and good! - Kimberly Wilson

We love shopping at Butcher Block! - Angela Jarvis

Well worth it! Delicious. - Wade Gish

FARMSTEAD BUTCHER BLOCK MEAT PROCESSING

From large, small to mid-sized meat. Or, if you want whole, half, and quarters of beef, Farmstead Butcher Block can process meat the way you prefer it to be cut. You can submit an appointment request for USDA or custom processing by clicking on the link to our website and completing and submitting this form.

Visited them and they showed me around. This is a top-notch state-of-the-art facility. Liked it well enough to book 3 fat calves this fall. - Acker Trucking

I Love the Butcher block! - Pamela Wells Daniel

Great place! - Curt Anderson

FARMSTEAD BUTCHER BLOCK LOCATION

Where are you located? - Marvine Hunt

Where is this Farmstead at? - Kaye Combs

3060 Cleaton Rd. Central City, KY 42330

Anthony Goff, the Food Safety and HACCP Coordinator at Farmstead explains what makes Farmstead Butcher Block unique.

Love the video! - Bruce DeArmond

Tyler Hollis, with both a Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Western Kentucky University, Tyler has focused his education on Agriculture, especially Meat Science. He explains the route through the new facility from unloading to reloading a finished product.

Great video tour and I agree that Tyler is a real asset to Farmstead Butcher Block. Don't let him get away! - Stan Kutay

These guys are amazing. Best processors around. - Kristi Cook Wilson

What are your store hours? - Lisa Nicole Gardner

9-5 Monday thru Thursday

9-5:30 on Friday

9-3 on Saturday

GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION

Stop in and enter to win an Akorn Kamado Grill or a Farmstead Quarter Beef. The drawing will be on Friday, July 29th during the Grand Opening Celebration. You don't need to be present to win and there's no purchase required to enter, but you can only enter in person at Farmstead Butcher Block. And, the Muhlenberg County Cattlemen will be serving up free lunches from 11 AM until 2 PM.

That's awesome! - Randy Hurm

