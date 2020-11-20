Apple Pie Pepsi Is Coming for the Holidays

Pepsi has a new flavor coming out that I don't think anyone saw coming.

We all know that there are several different types of Pepsi out there. There's the OG Pepsi, then you have Cherry Pepsi, and Vanilla Pepsi. They also have a Ginger Pepsi along with a line of several 1893 Pepsi products. However, Pepsi has just announced a new flavor that sounds a little weird for the holiday season.

The company just announced a new, limited-edition holiday flavor: Pepsi Apple Pie

Yes, apple pie flavored Pepsi...I told you it was a little weird. According to People, the new drink is "designed to taste and smell like a sweet and comforting apple pie, complete with warm notes of cinnamon, crisp apples, and buttery pastry crust" all while keeping that iconic Pepsi taste.

If by the off chance, you are clamoring at the bit to get your hands on some Pepsi Apple Pie, you won't be able to find them in any stores. In order to get your hands on a bottle, you will have to win one. To win a bottle, you are going to have to post a photo or video of your best "baking fail" on Twitter or TikTok, and you will need to use the hashtag #PepsiApplePieChallenge. Only the first 1,500 contestants to enter will be eligible to win your own 2-liter bottle of the apple pie cola.

The contest ends on December 7th, so you have about a week to submit your baking fail...and make it good! The question here is this: if you won a bottle, do you drink it or do you hold on to it as a collectors item? Who knows, maybe this will turn out to be a hit and they will release the flavor in stores next holiday season.