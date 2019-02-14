And the Tri-State’s Most Popular Romantic Movies Are…

What are some of the best romantic movies ever made? Do you have a special movie that you and your sweetheart consider 'yours'? Maybe something like The Notebook, or Sleepless In Seattle, or maybe something like Jerry Maguire?

Ever wonder what romantic movies were the popular around the country? Probably not...but somebody did. The folks at Streaming Observer teamed up with Mindnet Analytics, using data from Rotten Tomatoes to determine which movie was most popular in each state. The results are not at all what I was expecting.

Let's first take a look at the Tri-State...

Indiana - The African Queen

Kentucky - Ghost

Illinois - Weekend

Here are some other interesting finds from this study...

Overall, Titanic is the most searched for romantic movie in the US

New York, Massachusetts, and California are the top three states interested in romantic movies, respectively

Mississippi is least concerned with romantic movies, followed by South Carolina and West Virgina

Take a few minutes to check out the rest of the results. It's pretty interesting stuff.