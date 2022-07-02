Persons in possession of a "pea shooter" will get that weapon taken by an officer of the law...and then THEY can use it!

I love the strange, the odd, and the sarcastic. I'm drawn to it. So when I found this gem, it was too good not to share.

Illinois has it's fair share of bizarre laws that are still on the books, even though I'm pretty sure these things don't get enforced. What some other examples before we "sling" into action? PANTAGRAPH

In Chicago, it is forbidden to go fishing while sitting on a giraffe's neck. I mean, balance people.

Kites may not be flown within the city limits of Chicago...It's the "Windy City" people, kite flying would be ideal.

AND FINALLY

In Evanston, it is unlawful to change clothes in a car with the curtains drawn, (curtains in cars??) except in case of fire. That one has 19 levels of "what the hell."

O.K. now to our main event...this SLINGSHOT law. It the town of Horner Park, (in Chicago) Illinois...It is ILLEGAL to possess and use a slingshot, UNLESS you are a member of law enforcement. All of those cops that use slingshots, there's SO MANY! You know, I often wander what all of those spots in a cops belt are for...now I know.

Also known as a "pea shooter" having one of these in your possession will get you in huge trouble with the law. So if you were intending on a "Dennis the Menace" type weekend FORGET ABOUT IT!!!